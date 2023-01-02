🎙 ABOUT THE SPORTS TICKET ON KD COUNTRY 94

The KD Country 94 Sports Ticket features interviews from local, state and national sports figures about the latest events surrounding our local teams. Each weekday at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94, you will hear from Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Jason Broadfoot as they navigate what’s happening in the world of sports and give their insight. 

Outside the area? Catch the live stream via the KD Country 94 app for iPhone and Android, or hit the “Listen Live” button to the right to tune in to hear the action live. Missed a show, catch the podcast episodes below, or search for The Sports Ticket on your favorite podcast app. 

🎙 THE SPORTS TICKET PODCAST

The Sports Ticket 1-26-23 LILLIARD-CURRY-LEBRON-AOW-MAHOMES ANKLE

The Sports Ticket 1-26-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

The Sports Ticket 1-25-23 JOHN KURTZ-KC SPORTS NETWORK

The Sports Ticket 1-25-23 HS HOOPS-KSU FALLS-MONDESI TRADED

The Sports Ticket 1-24-23 KU LOSES AGAIN-HS HOOPS-KSU-ROYALS TRADE-CHIEFS

The Sports Ticket 1-24-23 MATTHEW DERRICK-CHIEFS DIGEST

The Sports Ticket 1-23-23 HS RECAP-CHIEFS-MAHOMES INJURY-BENGALS FAVORITE-KU-KSU

The Sports Ticket 1-20-23 ORANGE & BLACK AND NPL BASKETBALL-BELOIT WRESTLING...

The Sports Ticket 1-19-23 BIG 12 GAMES-AOW-COLBY TOURNEY-NFL PICKS

The Sports Ticket 1-19-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

The Sports Ticket 1-18-23 NPL TOURNEY-KSU BEATS KU-CYCLONE CHANT

The Sports Ticket 1-17-23 NPL TOURNEY-SUNFLOWER SHOWDOWN-NFL PLAYOFFS

The Sports Ticket 1-16-23 KU WINS-KSU FALLS-NFL WILD CARD GAMES

The Sports Ticket 1-13-23 HS HOOPS-BIG 12 BATTLES-NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND

The Sports Ticket 1-12-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

The Sports Ticket 1-12-23 AOW-WINNING MEGA MILLIONS-NFL QBS

The Sports Ticket 1-11-23 HS HOOPS-KU KSU SURVIVE-COLLEGE HOOPS SOLUTION

The Sports Ticket 1-10-23 GEORGIA DOMINANT-HS HOOPS-KSU-KU-NFL ISSUES-HAMLIN-MAHOMES

The Sports Ticket 1-9-23 CHIEFS WIN-NFL PLAYOFFS-KU KSU ROAD WINS-CFB TITLE...

The Sports Ticket 1-6-23 HS SPORTS PREVIEW-KU KSU ROAD TESTS-NFL NEUTRAL...

The Sports Ticket 1-5-23 BIG 12 CLOSE GAMES-KSU IN FOCUS-NFL SCHEDULE...

The Sports Ticket 1-5-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

The Sports Ticket 1-4-23 KU WINS-HS HOOPS-TANG EFFECT-NFL’S DILEMMA-NBA

The Sports Ticket 1-3-23 BOWLS REVIEW-KLIEMAN PHILOSPHY-CHIEFS ISSUES-COLLEGE HOOPS

The Sports Ticket 12-30-22 OU LOSING SEASON-K-STATE SUGAR BOWL AND CFP...

The Sports Ticket 12-30-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

The Sports Ticket 12-29-22 INSANE LIBERTY BOWL-KU’S PROGRESS-AFC WEST FAILURES

The Sports Ticket 12-28-22 LUKA-BOWL GAMES-KU LIBERTY BOWL-KSU IN FOCUS

The Sports Ticket 12-22-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

The Sports Ticket 12-21-22 HS SPORTS-MAKING A DIFFERENCE-KSU-MLB PAYROLL DISPARITY

The Sports Ticket 12-20-22 MNF-HS HOOPS-ROYALS-KU HOOPS

The Sports Ticket 12-19-22 CHIEFS ISSUES-CRAZY NFL GAMES-NFL OFFICIALS-KU-KSU-WORLD CUP

The Sports Ticket 12-16-22 HS HOOPS-WRESTLING-49ERS WIN-KU VS INDIANA-KSU VS NU-CHIEFS

The Sports Ticket 12-15-22 AOW-WORLD CUP-TNF NFL FBALL-UCLA TO BIG 10

🎙 LOCKER ROOM CHATS PODCAST

2-1-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

Sunflower State Radio -
Dusty Deines and Jason Broadfoot are joined by the head basketball coaches of Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center and Thunder Ridge to kick off February.

1-31-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Darren Sasse, Smith Center

1-26-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

1-25-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

1-24-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

1-19-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

1-18-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

1-17-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

1-12-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

1-11-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

1-10-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

1-5-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

1-4-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

12-22-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

12-21-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

12-20-22 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

12-15-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

12-14-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

12-13-22 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

12-8-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

12-7-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

12-6-22 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

12-1-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

11-30-22 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats

11-29-22 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

11-3-22 High School Football Locker Room Chats

11-2-22 High School Football Locker Room Chats

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Ben Letourneau, St. John’s Cross Country...

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Brad Mason, Beloit Cross Country State

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Ashley & Adam Bedient, Osborne Cross...

10-27-22 High School Football Locker Room Chats

10-26-22 High School Football Locker Room Chats

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Nick Linn, Smith Center Volleyball

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Brandy Paul, Beloit Volleyball

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Brad Mason, Beloit Cross Country

Locker Room Chat Special Edition: Ben Letourneau, St. John’s Cross Country

10-20-22 High School Football Locker Room Chats

10-19-22 High School Football Locker Room Chats

