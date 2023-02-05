- Advertisement -spot_img

Take a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are going to cheer on the boys in blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring. The Royals are hosting the Oakland A’s on Sunday, May 7th. We will leave from Beloit High School at 8 a.m. and return at 9:30 p.m.

We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the game, snacks, drinks (pop/water), and a chance to win prizes on the bus ride to the game. Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is limited!!! That’s 785-545-3220! Hurry these seats will go fast!

Derek Nester -
Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (MCHHS) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Janelle Kircher, MSN, RN, CENP as Chief Executive Officer. Her appointment...

Sunflower State Radio -
A Kansas farmer who has learned to deal with stress says when it’s time for the planters to roll, don’t stay in the tractor too long. Lowell Neitzel Lowell Neitzel raises corn and soybeans with his wife and her father and brothers near Lawrence, Kansas...

Derek Nester -
(February 10, 2023) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed 21-year-old center back Chris Rindov, who in December was taken as...

Derek Nester -
Kansas forward Grady Dick led all Jayhawk scorers with a career-high performance of 26 points as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys...

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma connected on an opponent season-tying 11 3-pointers, including three during a key 12-0 run early in the second half,...

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals have announced that Manager Ned Yost has been voted into the Royals Hall of Fame. He will become...

