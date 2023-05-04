KD Country 94 signed on the air in 1994 at 94.1 Mhz and was owned and operated by Herb & Ruby Hoeflicker. The station plays mainstream country music and covers north central Kansas from broadcast studios in Glen Elder. In 2006 Bruce Dierking of Dierking Communications, Inc. purchased the station. Today KD Country 94 is managed by Wade Gerstner, with Sports Director Dusty Deines. KD Country 94 covers high school athletics for several area schools, as well as a weekday sports talk show called The Sports Ticket.
WHAT WE PLAY
|
|
MONDAY-FRIDAY
Renee DubayOvernights 11p-5a
I found my calling when I was 16 and our 4-H club did a fundraiser at a local radio station in my home-state of Minnesota. Since then, I've done radio in Colorado, Ohio, Hawaii, Nebraska, Chicago, and Minneapolis. I still love radio as much as I did when I was 16. I'm married, no kids, but do have a chihuahua and a tabby-cat. I love to cook, bake, play Texas Hold'em, travel, binge watch shows on TV, go to the movies and fish. So happy to still be in radio doing my thang!
Mitch RyderEarly Mornings 5a-7a
Once when I was a bartender, a customer told me that I should be on the radio, because he thought I could talk to a barrel of pickles. He owned a radio station and gave me my first job... and here I am 30 years later and still having fun. I am married and have two wonderful daughters. We love to travel and if we're not doing that, we enjoy golfing, gardening, hiking, camping and really anything outdoors. Thanks so much for letting me be part of your mornings!
Wade GerstnerWaterside Wakeup 7a-9a & The Sports Ticket 9a-10a
Wade is a home-grown, hard working guy from Western Kansas who has the “perfect face” for radio! When not running the stations or being on-air with “Waterside Wakeup” or sports, Wade enjoys time with his wife and children. He enjoys playing tennis, basketball, and working out at the Wellness Center. He has now discovered coaching his oldest son in various sports and no, he has not been ejected YET! Wade just turned 22. If you believe that, then he has some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you!!
Dusty DeinesThe Sports Ticket 9a-10a
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.
Sherry FarmerMiddays 10a-2p
Sherry Farmer grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology as well as a Mousetorate from the Walt Disney World College Program and most recently a Masters in Communications. She loves making people smile and playing their favorite music while keeping them informed about the artists they love and their local community. Keep up with Sherry on social media.
Steve BrewerAfternoons 2p-7p
Steve Brewer's listeners find his warm, friendly style perfect for wrapping up the workday, the rush hour drive and for continued listening at home. Steve's knowledge of show business and his personal experiences help him relate to a wide audience. An avid sports fan, Steve can typically be found watching the big game and yelling at the TV. He also collects hockey pucks and vinyl records and wants a pet mini-pig.
John GlennEvenings 7p-11p
One of my earliest memories is listening to Don Williams on the radio with my grandfather, while waiting in line at a grain elevator. I remember the heat of the day, the smell of the grain dust, the hole in the truck's floorboard. I go back to that moment every time I hear a Don Williams song, maybe that's why The Gentle Giant is one of my all-time favorites. That "Eureka" moment is why I love Country radio. Outside of the studio I have a beautiful wife and 2 wonderful kids. I tell them to experience it all, be fully immersed in what you are doing so you can squeeze the most out of these moments. Cheers!
SATURDAY
Phil O'ReillySaturdays 11p-5a
O'Reilly's 30-year on-air success includes stints in many of the Big 10 states such as Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana, although he's an avid Minnesota sports fan. Outside of the studio, Phil enjoys spending time with his wife and children.
Rick BurtonSaturdays 5a-9a
Rick Burton hails from Texas and has been on the air in every corner of the United States via Satellite on the ABC Radio Networks doing Country and Rock formats. Rick also did nights on the legendary Q102 Texas Best Rock in Dallas for 15 years. When Rick is not playing radio, he enjoys spending time with his wife Brenda and son Travis. Rick is an avid guitar player and can be found many nights playing with his band "Stone Cold Sweat".
Sherry FarmerSaturdays 9a-1p
Sherry Farmer grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology as well as a Mousetorate from the Walt Disney World College Program and most recently a Masters in Communications. She loves making people smile and playing their favorite music while keeping them informed about the artists they love and their local community. Keep up with Sherry on social media.
Jeff DeWeeseSaturdays 1p-5p
Jeff has been interested in being a radio personality almost all his life. He's done it all from having records to organize, tapes to locate, transmitter readings to record, phones to answer, copy to rehearse and plenty more busy work. It's been over four decades now, and he still finds radio fun every day.
John GlennSaturdays 5p-11p
One of my earliest memories is listening to Don Williams on the radio with my grandfather, while waiting in line at a grain elevator. I remember the heat of the day, the smell of the grain dust, the hole in the truck's floorboard. I go back to that moment every time I hear a Don Williams song, maybe that's why The Gentle Giant is one of my all-time favorites. That "Eureka" moment is why I love Country radio. Outside of the studio I have a beautiful wife and 2 wonderful kids. I tell them to experience it all, be fully immersed in what you are doing so you can squeeze the most out of these moments. Cheers!
SUNDAY
Phil O'ReillySundays 11p-5a
O'Reilly's 30-year on-air success includes stints in many of the Big 10 states such as Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana, although he's an avid Minnesota sports fan. Outside of the studio, Phil enjoys spending time with his wife and children.
Rick BurtonSundays 5a-7a
Rick Burton hails from Texas and has been on the air in every corner of the United States via Satellite on the ABC Radio Networks doing Country and Rock formats. Rick also did nights on the legendary Q102 Texas Best Rock in Dallas for 15 years. When Rick is not playing radio, he enjoys spending time with his wife Brenda and son Travis. Rick is an avid guitar player and can be found many nights playing with his band "Stone Cold Sweat".
Cliff BaugusSunday Morning Gospel - Sundays 7a-11a
Cliff was born in Santa Monica CA, but was raised in Dallas Texas. Radio in the 60’s was solid AM with speakers as big as your transistor radio. He remember’s a show that aired on KLIF Dallas (the Mighty 1190) that was billed as “The Greatest Concert Event of the Century”. It featured the Beatles, Cream, Credence, the Who and every other group and singer you can name. It lasted 6 hours and he listened to every second of it. Cliff soon figured out all they did was put applause tracks between records, but he was hooked on radio from then on. He soon rigged up a short wave radio in his room and would play “DJ” until the police showed up to shut him down. It was the same frequency as the police radios and they were not happy. His first “Full” time radio job was in Henderson TX after he got home from the Navy. Cliff would play everything from Rock to Country to Gospel and anything else he could bring from home. Saundra and Cliff moved to the Mobile area in 82 where he worked in Country radio until 2010.
Jeff DeWeeseSundays 11a-1p
Jeff has been interested in being a radio personality almost all his life. He's done it all from having records to organize, tapes to locate, transmitter readings to record, phones to answer, copy to rehearse and plenty more busy work. It's been over four decades now, and he still finds radio fun every day.
Lon HeltonCountry Countdown USA - Sundays 1p-4p
Each week, a charted country star joins Lon Helton to count down the week’s Top 30. Lon is a Nashville insider, well known by the stars. They tell funny, unrehearsed stories about their friends. The show is recorded live each week on Nashville’s historic Music Row. Lon Helton has been host of Country Countdown USA since its inception in 1992. He is Publisher of Country Aircheck, an industry trade magazine. He is also Editor of the Mediabase Country Chart, which is used in this show. Lon’s country radio career began in 1971. He spent 12 years as both personality and programmer in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver. He was Country Editor of Radio & Records for 23 years before founding Country Aircheck. Lon is a member of the Board of Directors of the Country Music Association, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the National Corvette Museum.
Jim BoshSundays 4p-5p
Bosh grew up in New York City and he would pester the radio DJs daily. Eventually some asked him to visit their studios and encouraged him to get into the business. (Most likely to get him out of town) He enjoys spending time with his wife, Dawn, his son Jonathan, Cooper the dog and Chloe the cat. In his spare time Bosh is a voice actor and you've probably heard him doing some of his many character voices.
Terri ClarkCountry Gold - Sundays 5p-9p
Hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Terri Clark got her start by playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. With over 5 million albums sold, critically acclaimed international tours, and hit singles such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” “Northern Girl,” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” Terri has solidified her place in the history books of country music. In September 2018 Terri was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. The 3-time JUNO Award winner also holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. She has been named CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year five times and has taken home eight CCMA Fan’s Choice Awards. In total, Terri has had the honor of receiving 19 CCMA Awards.
John GlennSundays 9p-11p
One of my earliest memories is listening to Don Williams on the radio with my grandfather, while waiting in line at a grain elevator. I remember the heat of the day, the smell of the grain dust, the hole in the truck's floorboard. I go back to that moment every time I hear a Don Williams song, maybe that's why The Gentle Giant is one of my all-time favorites. That "Eureka" moment is why I love Country radio. Outside of the studio I have a beautiful wife and 2 wonderful kids. I tell them to experience it all, be fully immersed in what you are doing so you can squeeze the most out of these moments. Cheers!