BulldogFootball
Marysville USD 364 in partnership with KNDY Radio will provide live video broadcasts with KNDY play-by-play audio for all Marysville High School home football games this season. Keep checking this page for the latest broadcast and tune in to watch and listen!
LIVE VIDEO STREAM
LIVE AUDIO STREAM
This broadcast of Marysville Bulldog Football is also available on KNDY AM 1570 and 94.1 FM across Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska. A live internet stream is available by clicking the box to the left, or downloading the FREE Classic Country KNDY mobile app for iPhone and Android.
If you have a smart speaker, just activate it and say “Play K-N-D-Y-A-M on Tune In” to listen that way.
Past broadcasts of all of the high school contests airing on KNDY AM & FM radio can be access via our KNDY Rewind section.