Marysville USD 364 in partnership with KNDY Radio will provide live video broadcasts with KNDY play-by-play audio for all Marysville High School home football games this season. Keep checking this page for the latest broadcast and tune in to watch and listen!

LIVE VIDEO STREAM

Video will be available closer to kickoff.

LIVE AUDIO STREAM

This broadcast of Marysville Bulldog Football is also available on KNDY AM 1570 and 94.1 FM across Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska. A live internet stream is available by clicking the box to the left, or downloading the FREE Classic Country KNDY mobile app for iPhone and Android. 

If you have a smart speaker, just activate it and say “Play K-N-D-Y-A-M on Tune In” to listen that way. 

Past broadcasts of all of the high school contests airing on KNDY AM & FM radio can be access via our KNDY Rewind section. 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
