1543 – Seasonal Grain Prices…Late to Plant Wheat

Grain Market Update

Planting Wheat Late

Rain in the Next Weather Pattern

00:01:05 – Grain Market Update: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, starts today’s show with this week’s grain market outlook. He explains how what the markets are currently doing is common for this time of year.

00:12:05 – Planting Wheat Late: Wheat production specialist at K-State, Romulo Lollato, keeps the show going as he discusses changes producers might want to make when planting wheat if they are past their optimal planting window.

00:23:05 – Rain in the Next Weather Pattern: Rounding out the show is K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond with a hopeful weather update. He explains why it is cooler in the mornings than evenings and how Kansas is expected to have moisture next week.

