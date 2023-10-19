The Jayhawker Podcast

The Man Behind the Jayhawk’s Offensive Explosion

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking with Kansas Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.  We’ll hear the story of how he met Lance Leipold, and why he decided to team up with him for the past eleven years.  We’ll hear about their journey from Milwaukee Wisconsin, to Buffalo and now to Kansas Football.  Then, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley will talk to the Kansas Senior who broke Jim Ryun’s 5K record.  We’re sitting down with the captain of the Kansas Men’s Cross Country team Chandler Gibbens

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to http://www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
1542 – Fire Safety…Sampling and Spraying in Crop Fields
Next article
2955: KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

508FansLike
118FollowersFollow
275FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio