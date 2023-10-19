The Man Behind the Jayhawk’s Offensive Explosion

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking with Kansas Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. We’ll hear the story of how he met Lance Leipold, and why he decided to team up with him for the past eleven years. We’ll hear about their journey from Milwaukee Wisconsin, to Buffalo and now to Kansas Football. Then, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley will talk to the Kansas Senior who broke Jim Ryun’s 5K record. We’re sitting down with the captain of the Kansas Men’s Cross Country team Chandler Gibbens

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to http://www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.