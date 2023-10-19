1542 – Fire Safety…Sampling and Spraying in Crop Fields

Fire Safety Factors and Plans

Rye and Soybean Cyst Nematodes

Pests In and Around Homes

00:01:05 – Fire Safety Factors and Plans: Beginning today’s show is Eric Ward, Kansas Forest Service assistant fire management officer, to remind us of fire dangers around barns and homes that people might have forgotten about.

Fire Prevention

00:12:05 – Rye and Soybean Cyst Nematodes: K-State weed specialist Sarah Lancaster continues the show by discussing rye and the issues and benefits it can bring to crop producers. We are also joined by K-State row crop plant pathology specialist, Rodrigo Onofre, as he discusses soil testing for soybean cyst nematodes.

00:23:05 – Pests In and Around Homes: Nuisance pests are making their way into homes and K-State horticultural entomologist Raymond Cloyd completes the show today by explaining how to control these pests.

