Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Results

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Team League Overall
Hanover 11-0 29-5
Valley Heights 8-3 25-11
Centralia 8-3 26-12
Frankfort 7-4 21-14
Clifton-Clyde 7-4 21-15
Washington County 6-5 17-16
Doniphan West 6-5 17-15
Linn 5-6 16-19
Axtell 4-7 13-23
Troy 2-9 7-25
Blue Valley 1-10 7-27
Onaga 1-10 8-23

October 14, 2023

Silver Division
Troy def Axtell 25-20 26-24
Onaga def Blue Valley 14-25 25-21 25-23
Troy def Onaga 25-13 26-24
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-21 25-22
Troy def Blue Valley 25-19 25-14
Axtell def Onaga 19-25 25-20 25-22
Troy def Axtell 1st 20-25 25-15 25-16
Blue Valley def Onaga 3rd 25-19 15-25 25-15

Gold Division
Pool #1
Hanover def Linn 25-13 25-14
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 25-22 15-25 25-17
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-20 25-17
Linn def Frankfort 25-21 25-20
Hanover def Frankfort 25-21 25-12
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-15 25-21
Pool #2
Valley Heights def Doniphan West 25-11 18-25 25-23
Centralia def Washington County 28-26 25-21
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-22 25-17
Doniphan West def Centralia 25-21 25-11
Centralia def Valley Heights 25-18 24-26 25-23
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-23 28-26

Semi-Finals
Valley Heights def Hanover 14-25 26-24 25-20
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 27-25 24-26 25-17

Consolation Match
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-17 25-15

Championship Match
Valley Heights def Centralia 25-18 25-19

2023 TVL Gold Tournament Results

Champions Valley Heights
2nd Place Centralia
3rd Place Hanover
4th Place Clifton-Clyde

Derek Nester
