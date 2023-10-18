Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Results

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Hanover
|11-0
|29-5
|Valley Heights
|8-3
|25-11
|Centralia
|8-3
|26-12
|Frankfort
|7-4
|21-14
|Clifton-Clyde
|7-4
|21-15
|Washington County
|6-5
|17-16
|Doniphan West
|6-5
|17-15
|Linn
|5-6
|16-19
|Axtell
|4-7
|13-23
|Troy
|2-9
|7-25
|Blue Valley
|1-10
|7-27
|Onaga
|1-10
|8-23
October 14, 2023
Silver Division
Troy def Axtell 25-20 26-24
Onaga def Blue Valley 14-25 25-21 25-23
Troy def Onaga 25-13 26-24
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-21 25-22
Troy def Blue Valley 25-19 25-14
Axtell def Onaga 19-25 25-20 25-22
Troy def Axtell 1st 20-25 25-15 25-16
Blue Valley def Onaga 3rd 25-19 15-25 25-15
Gold Division
Pool #1
Hanover def Linn 25-13 25-14
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 25-22 15-25 25-17
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-20 25-17
Linn def Frankfort 25-21 25-20
Hanover def Frankfort 25-21 25-12
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-15 25-21
Pool #2
Valley Heights def Doniphan West 25-11 18-25 25-23
Centralia def Washington County 28-26 25-21
Valley Heights def Washington County 25-22 25-17
Doniphan West def Centralia 25-21 25-11
Centralia def Valley Heights 25-18 24-26 25-23
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-23 28-26
Semi-Finals
Valley Heights def Hanover 14-25 26-24 25-20
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 27-25 24-26 25-17
Consolation Match
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-17 25-15
Championship Match
Valley Heights def Centralia 25-18 25-19
2023 TVL Gold Tournament Results
Champions Valley Heights
2nd Place Centralia
3rd Place Hanover
4th Place Clifton-Clyde