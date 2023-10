Local volleyball scores

Phillies win game 2 of NLCS

Brett Yormark on the future of the Big 12 tournaments in KC and future amount of league basketball games with new members coming in.

Rankings at all levels. Fun for the fans and used to self promote by the media, but in the end, have no bearing on the final result of a game or season.

- Advertisement -

Chris Klieman addresses the K-State QB situation.