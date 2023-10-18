Kansas News

Eastbound I-70 on-ramps to be closed in Junction City to help ease K-State gameday traffic congestion

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

On Saturday, October 21, the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close two eastbound I-70 on-ramps ramps at Junction City in Geary County.

From 12 to 6 p.m. the eastbound on-ramps at J Hill Road/Grandview Plaza (exit 299) and K-57 (exit 300) will be closed in an attempt to ease traffic congestion due to anticipated K-State football traffic.

For K-State fans traveling to the game, the Kansas Department of Transportation suggests allowing extra travel time and using an alternate route such as U.S. 77 to the north.

- Advertisement -

During construction, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction as median crossovers are used to carry all traffic at a reduced speed through the work zone on the eastbound lanes.

Construction is part of a multi-phase $30 million project including construction of temporary crossovers, pavement replacement, replacement of drainage structures, rehabbing bridges, and resurfacing of some local routes which is scheduled to be completed by December 2025, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KSHSAA Sub-State Volleyball Tournament Brackets Released
Next article
10-18-23 High School Football Locker Room Chats
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

508FansLike
118FollowersFollow
275FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio