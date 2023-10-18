Kansas News

Child Support Services Impacted by Kansas Court’s Network Security Issue

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Due to the network security issue announced by the Kansas Judicial Branch last week, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is informing Kansans of delays that will occur to those working with the agency’s Child Support Services.

DCF works daily with Kansas courts to process child support court orders and payments on behalf of Kansas families. With the efiling and electronic court records system offline, Kansans should expect delays on returned filings, court hearings and orders being entered. Child support payments that are awaiting court orders or direction from DCF, Court Trustees, and county clerks will be delayed. Any orders filed prior to the week of Oct. 9 should continue to process properly.

DCF and its contracted partners of YoungWilliams and Maximus will continue to provide full-service operations through paper and fax filings. Johnson County is not impacted by this as the county operates on an efiling and case management system used only by the county.

Individuals with cases in process should consult the Child Support Services customer hotline at 1-888-757-2445 with questions or status information. Updates will be provided at the Kansas Payment Center website https://www.kspaycenter.com/.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

