1541 – Payments for Farmers…Get to Know Your Soil

FSA Payments

Fall Soil Testing

Should Calves and Cows get a Blackleg Vaccine?

00:01:05 – FSA Payments: Starting today’s show is Kansas Farm Service Agency chief program specialist, Todd Barrows, and he mentions that producers should be seeing payments in their accounts from certain FSA programs.

Farmers.gov

22007apply.gov

1-800-721-0970

00:12:05 – Fall Soil Testing: K-State soil fertility specialist, Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, continues the show by discussing why hayfields, pastures and summer crop fields should have their soil tested. He also reviews a few key factors when it comes to collecting soil samples.

Fall Testing of Hayfields and Pastures

Kansas Soil Testing Laboratory

eupdate.agronomy.ksu.edu

00:23:05 – Should Calves and Cows get a Blackleg Vaccine?: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show by talking about if cattle producers should vaccinate for blackleg. Today, Brad White, Bob Larson and Brian Lubbers answer the question.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

