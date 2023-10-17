The Wildcat Weekly Podcast 10-17-23

The Wildcats look to keep up the momentum against TCU this weekend!
- Advertisement -
The Wildcats look to keep up the momentum against TCU this weekend!
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio