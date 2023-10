Rangers go up 2-0.

Phillies win game 1

HS Volleyball winding down

KU Men’s hoops #1 in pre-season poll. Why that isn’t a good sign for success in March.

- Advertisement -

K-State football players honored by Big 12

Herbert and Chargers lose another close game.

How the Chiefs are further along thru 6 games than in any other season that Mahomes has started for KC and why Chiefs fans should send a thank you card to Tyreek Hill for wanting to much money and being traded.