1540 – Insects in Fields…Crop Insurance

Alfalfa Insects

Crop Insurance Workshops

Differences in Colostrum

00:01:05 – Alfalfa Insects: K-State crop entomologist, Jeff Whitworth, starts today’s show with information about insects soybean and alfalfa producers could be seeing in their fields.

00:12:05 – Crop Insurance Workshops: Keeping the show going is K-State Flinchbaugh agricultural policy chair Jenny Ifft as she discusses how the crops are faring this year and how that could impact crop insurance. There are crop insurance workshops happening this week for people to learn more information.

AgManager.info

Crop Insurance Workshop Brochure

00:23:05 – Differences in Colostrum: When a cow freshens during the fall or winter, studies show she produces less colostrum than in the spring or summer. K-State dairy specialist, Mike Brouk, completes today’s show by saying there is no way to prevent it, but producers can be prepared.

