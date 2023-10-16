KNDY News

U.S. 77 bridge to be replaced in Riley County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

A Kansas Department of Transportation project to replace the Mill Creek bridge on U.S. 77 is expected to begin on Monday, Oct. 16, weather permitting. The structure is approximately 8 miles south of Randolph in Riley County.

Initial work will consist of constructing a shoofly detour to carry traffic around the existing bridge. Traffic impacts should be minimal; however, speed will be reduced to 50 mph through the work zone for the duration of the project.

The shoofly is expected to be complete by early December. Traffic will then be shifted to the detour while demolition and reconstruction take place.

Work will occur Monday through Friday during daylight hours and is expected to be complete by April 2024.

King Construction, of Hesston, is the prime contractor on the $2.24 million project.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
