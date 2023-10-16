Kansas News

KS joins coalition of state attorney generals in condemning Hamas attacks on Israel

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA– Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joined attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming in releasing the following joint statement in response to the terrorist attacks levied by Hamas against Israel:

“We are outraged by the terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas against Israel. Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization, decided to violate the laws of nations and nature in its bloody, pre-planned massacre of civilians.

Hamas murderers slaughtered hundreds of innocents—homebodies and concertgoers, Holocaust survivors and newborns. The dead are not just Israelis, but Americans and citizens of countries around the world. The images, videos, and stories still coming out since that raid are heartbreaking. Many of those videos and images were released by the perpetrators themselves. Kidnapping, torture, and rape violate the laws of all societies, of civilized states, and of war. Innocents both in Israel and in territory occupied by Hamas continue to pay the price for Hamas’s terrorist operations in Gaza and invaded Israeli territory. No sovereign nation can tolerate such terrorist operations within its borders.

- Advertisement -

We stand with Israel as it defends itself from this inexplicable and obscene violence. Israel’s remarkable resilience and restraint are exemplified by its longstanding commitment to minimizing civilian casualties while defending its people. We regret that Israel’s pursuit of justice and self-defense will cost lives. But responsibility for every life lost in this conflict can be laid at the feet of the cowardly Hamas leadership, residing in comfort in Doha, and their murderous servants. We pray for peace and safety for Israel and the rest of the Middle East.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KQNK Rewind: Norton Football at Thomas More Prep-Marian – 10/13/2023
Next article
Jury convicts Kansas man of vehicle fraud scheme
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

507FansLike
118FollowersFollow
275FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio