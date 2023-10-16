KDNS Sports

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Sports Schedule – Oct. 17-22, 2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake

Football Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Tuesday, October 17th
7 p.m. Phillipburg at Beloit Varsity Volleyball
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

Friday, October 20th
5:40 p.m. Football Express (Preview Area Matchups)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

6:30 p.m. TMP at Beloit Football
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

6:30 p.m. Lakeside at Pike Valley Football
Z96.3 the Lake  & www.kdcountry94.com

10:05 p.m. LOCAL High School Football Scoreboard Show
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Saturday, October 21st
TBA: Sub-State Volleyball at Marysville
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

Sunday, October 22nd
2 p.m. Chargers at Chiefs
Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

