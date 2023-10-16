College Sports

Kansas’ Homecoming Matchup vs. Oklahoma Set for 11 a.m. on FOX

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting Oklahoma at 11 a.m. CT on FOX for its Homecoming game, the Big 12 announced Monday.

This will be the 114th all-time meeting between Kansas and Oklahoma, and the final matchup between the two programs as members of the Big 12 Conference. OU leads the all-time series 80-27-6, which includes a 37-14-3 record in games played in Lawrence. 

- Advertisement -

It will be Kansas’ second game on FOX this season after defeating UCF, 51-22, on FOX on Oct. 7. It will also be Kansas’ first 11 a.m. game of the season.

Kansas will enter the game with a 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) record following a 39-32 defeat at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Jayhawks are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the second-consecutive season and KU has been ranked twice during the 2023 season. Since the start of the 2022 season, Kansas has a record of 8-2 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which includes playing in front of four sold out crowds in that time.

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 on the year following a 34-30 victory over Texas on Oct. 7. The Sooners, who are currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25, will host UCF on Oct. 21 before coming to Lawrence.

Fans interested in attending Kansas’ Homecoming game vs. Oklahoma can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. To purchase tickets to Kansas’ remaining home games or for more information, please click here.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Next article
Kansas Basketball No. 1 in the 2023-24 Preseason Associated Press Poll
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

507FansLike
118FollowersFollow
275FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio