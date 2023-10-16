1539 – Cattle Market Report and Risk Management Products … K-State’s Swine Day

00:01:00 – Cattle Market Report and Risk Management Products: University of Nebraska-Lincoln livestock economist, Elliott Dennis, discusses a few new risk management products cattle producers might want to consider.

00:12:00 – A Preview of K-State’s Annual Swine Day: K-State Extension swine specialist, Joel DeRouchey, continues the show by previewing K-State’s Swine Day. He explains the program for the day and an opportunity for high school students.

KSU Swine Day

00:23:00 – What’s Causing the Holes in My Yard?: Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife specialist, has information on what could potentially be causing the holes in people’s yards. He says there are different attributes to the holes that can help with identifying the species.

