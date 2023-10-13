1538 – Grain Balance Sheets…Weather Outlook

Grain Supply and Demand Balance Sheets

Agritourism

Moisture in the Air

00:01:05 – Grain Supply and Demand Balance Sheets: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins today’s show with a grain market update. He discusses the changes seen in the WASDE’s supply and demand balance sheets for corn, soybeans, grain sorghum and wheat.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

WASDE Report

00:12:05 – Agritourism: Continuing the show is Kansas Agritourism program manager Kelsey Wendling as she explains how people can get started in agritourism and a few crucial things to think about before jumping in.

TravelKS.com

00:23:05 – Moisture in the Air: K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond finishes this week’s shows with an update on the weather. He reminds people that they should be extra cautious when it comes to potential fires especially with the wind and dryness.

