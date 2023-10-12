KNDY News

Survey to begin Monday for bridge project in Washington County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Beginning Monday, Oct. 16, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin a field survey to gather information necessary for two proposed bridge replacements in Washington County.

The bridges are located on K-22 over Mulberry Creek, located about 1.6 miles north of U.S. 36 and on K-22 over Mill Creek, about 2.8 miles north of U.S. 36.

The survey will take place on the existing highway alignment.

- Advertisement -

KDOT estimates the survey to be completed by Nov. 24. Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor.

A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property.

Joe Bowen, P.S., Survey Project Manager, KDOT, Bureau of Right of Way, will be in charge of this survey for KDOT. Persons with questions may contact KDOT Public Affairs Manager, Ashley Perez at (785)826-6799.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
USDA lowers 2023 corn, soybean crop guesses 1%
Next article
Cloud Co. Comm. College To Be Host To Haunted Forest
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

507FansLike
118FollowersFollow
276FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio