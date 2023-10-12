Cloud Co. Comm. College To Be Host To Haunted Forest

Cloud County Community College’s Student Senate will present its second annual Haunted Forest on Thursday, October 26 as part of “Horror Week” leading up to Halloween.

The Haunted Forest will be behind the college along the nature trail, and will run from 7-10 p.m. Admission to the forest is by freewill donation. The forest is not suitable for children under the age of 12.

Those who attend are asked to park in lot four at the college. Students will be in the parking lot to direct visitors to the entrance of the forest.

“After last year’s success with the Haunted Forest, we can’t wait to do it again this year,” said Zoë Merz, coordinator of retention and student engagement. “This year will be even better than last, so come out and prepare yourself for a spooky walk through the forest!”

In addition to the Haunted Forest, Student Senate’s “Horror Week” includes:

Sunday, Oct. 22 – S’mores in T-Bird Village with the Advising Department, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23 – Karaoke Night in Cook Theatre, hosted by the Foundation, 6:30 p.m.; Pajama Day

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Scarecrow Decorating, 6:30 p.m., Union; Dress Like a BBQ Dad or Soccer Mom Day

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Cookie Decorating, 12-1 p.m., Union; Pumpkin Carving, 7 p.m., T-Bird Village; Dress Like a Student or Staff Member Day

Thursday, Oct. 26 – Haunted Forest, 7-10 p.m., Nature Trail; Dress Like Barbie or Ken Day

Friday, Oct. 27 – Spooky Snacks in the Library, 11 a.m.; Jersey Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Costume Contest