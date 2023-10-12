1537 – National Farmer’s Day…Gardens Prepared for the Cold

Resources for Kansas Farmers

Research on Water Use Efficiency in Alfalfa Production

Getting the Garden Ready for Winter

00:01:05 – Resources for Kansas Farmers: Starting today’s show is Ashlee Westerhold, director of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition at K-State, to review how farms have changed in Kansas and how her office can help with the transition process.

00:12:05 – Research on Water Use Efficiency in Alfalfa Production: K-State’s DooHong Min and Guarav Jha continue the show by talking about their research they are doing for drought resilient alfalfa production using digital agriculture and machine learning.

00:23:05 – Getting the Garden Ready for Winter: Completing today’s show is K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Johnson County, Anthony Reardon, as he discusses how to get vegetable and flower gardens ready for winter which was this month’s K-State Garden Hour presentation.

