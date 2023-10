Kansas City Chiefs legend and hall-of-fame tight end Tony Gonzalez joins the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus and senior team reporter Matt McMullen for this episode of Defending the Kingdom. Gonzalez reminisces on his favorite memories with the Chiefs and Thursday Night Football games. Preview Week 6 against AFC West Division opponent, Denver Broncos and more in this podcast episode of Defending the Kingdom!

