The Jayhawker Podcast

Kansas Linebacker Rich Miller

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to one of the leaders of the Kansas Defense, Linebacker Rich Miller.  From growing up in Detroit, to his golf game, we’ll cover it all!  And Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley will give their impressions of Late Nate at the Phog, and preview Kansas and Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to http://www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
256: JANELLE KIRCHER-MCHHS CEO-OPEN HOUSE OCTOBER 18TH
Next article
TNI: Thursday Night Importance | TNF Memories With Tony Gonzalez | Defending the Kingdom
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

507FansLike
118FollowersFollow
276FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio