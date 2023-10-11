K-State Announces Women’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – For the 13th consecutive season, all of K-State’s home women’s basketball games will be televised by either the Big 12 Conference or Kansas State’s broadcast partners ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1 and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas State has been selected for five games on either ESPN2, ESPNU or FS1 as part of the Big 12 television partners. The five games are: Wednesday, January 10, against Oklahoma at 6 p.m., on ESPNU, Saturday, January 13, against Texas at 1 p.m., on ESPNU, Monday, January 22, at Baylor at 7:30 p.m., on FS1, Sunday, February 4, at Texas at 1 p.m., on FS1 and Sunday, February 25, at Kansas at 1 p.m., on ESPN2.

- Advertisement -

In addition to its league games on FS1, the Wildcats will be on FS1 for its game at Iowa on Thursday, November 16, at 7:30 p.m.

K-State will play 15 home games this season exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN. Brian Smoller and former All-Big 8 Wildcat Missy Heidrick will return as the primary talent, with Sophie Smith and Hannah Whetstone joining this season as sideline reporters for home women’s basketball games on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The non-conference home games on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ are: Friday, November 3, against Pittsburg State at 6:30 p.m., Monday, November 6, against Presbyterian at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, November 19, against Wisconsin at 4 p.m., Friday, December 1, against Jackson State at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 6, against McNeese State at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, December 16, against North Florida at 4 p.m., Monday, December 18, against Oral Roberts, at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday, December 20, against Southern at 6:30 p.m.

Following the conclusion of non-conference action, K-State’s home Big 12 games to air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ are: Wednesday, January 3, against Houston at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, January 20, against Kansas at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 27, against BYU at 4 p.m., Saturday, February 10, against Oklahoma State at 4 p.m., Saturday, February 17, against UCF at 4 p.m., Wednesday, February 21, against Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 28, against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m.

K-State’s Big 12 road games on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ include: Saturday, December 30, at Cincinnati at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 6, at UCF with a time to be determined, Wednesday, January 17, at TCU at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 31, at Oklahoma at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 14, at Iowa State at a time to be determined and at Texas Tech on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

The Championship game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be shown on ESPN2 on Tuesday, March 12. The ESPN family of networks will televise the semifinals, with earlier rounds being broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is accessible to subscribers through the latest version of the ESPN app, ESPN.com, iPhone, iPad, AppleTV (Generation 3 & 4), Android Handset, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, Xbox, Playstation, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs (Tizen). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year or as part of the Disney Bundle starting at $12.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

K-StateHD.TV is the Emmy Award-winning video production arm of K-State Athletics, providing third-party broadcast, in-house videoboard, and K-State Athletics social/recruiting video production via full-time staff, freelancers, and graduate/undergraduate students. Nationally recognized as an industry leader, K-StateHD.TV was the first school production unit in the Big 12 to be distributed by a linear network, the first to win an Emmy award, and the first to provide an all-female broadcast production of a Power 5 conference live event (K-State WBB home game in 2019).

K-State’s three games in the Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase on November 24 to November 26 will stream on FloHoops.

The Wildcats enter the 2023-24 season with the return of 10 letter winners, including four starters from last season’s 2023 WNIT squad. The Wildcats will be led by 2023-24 Preseason All-Big 12 selections Gabby Gregory , Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell .

The 10 returning letter winners were responsible for 84 percent of K-State’s scoring, 82 percent of the team’s assists, and 67 percent of the team’s rebounding in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats will also welcome transfers Imani Lester and Zyanna Walker , redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez , and freshmen Alexis Hess and Taryn Sides .

K-State women’s basketball season tickets for the 2023-24 season are available now for purchase. For more information on season ticket packages for the Wildcats’ home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit http://www.kstatesports.com/tickets.