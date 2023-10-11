Informational Meeting Held Regarding Proposed Marshall County Jail

Just ten local residents were on hand for an informational meeting Tuesday in Marysville regarding the bond issue and sales tax proposal toward construction of a new Marshall County jail.

Commissioner Jon Ungerer shared a brief outline of the project noting concerns with the current facility, which was built in 1979. He went on to detail plans for a new jail to be built on county owned property in east Marysville. Moving from downtown raised concerns which were expressed by some voters who turned down a previous lease purchase arrangement, which was defeated soundly at a special election after a petition protest.

Recognizing those concerns, Commissioners had negotiated an option to purchase property just east of the current jail, but demolition and other costs ranging to $1 million led to reconsideration of the east Marysville site. Mentioned several times at the meeting Tuesday were concerns that the county courts could eventually be moved adjacent to a new jail. Ungerer assured that this was not a part of the current plans, although it has been acknowledged that an advantage of the alternate site would include potential expansion, including courts in future years.

- Advertisement -

Costs have risen substantially since talk of a new jail began, and are currently estimated at $13.5 million. Factoring in interest, and bond costs, a figure of $17 million in total was mentioned. It was noted that construction costs have been rising at 8% annually. The bond issue would fund up to $9 million of that cost, expected at around 4% interest for up to ten years, and would be funded through a half cent countywide sales tax that if approved, would take effect in April.

Construction could begin next summer, and would be complete by the end of 2025. Roughly $6 million is in reserve county funds, with $1 million transferred just recently. Commissioners emphasized the sales tax as the most fair tax, as opposed to raising the mill levy, which would affect property taxes. Some residents countered, noting that sales taxes disproportionately hit lower income residents harder.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman was not in favor when remodeling or expansion of the current jail was mentioned, noting that while it would certainly cost less, a new facility had significant advantages. He or the Commissioners had no reply as to what would happen if the bond and sales tax question on the November ballot were to fail.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson questioned if the special election was a true representation of citizen support, noting low turnout of just 1,770 of 7,700 registered voters. It is expected that the general election will have substantially higher turnout.

Some were critical of previous decisions, and a lack of transparency from leadership in initial planning stages for a new jail. The response was that a firm plan had to be developed, before involving the public. One local resident was determined in saying that “we have to live within our means,” and suggested downsizing the proposal, which was met with negative response from officials.

Another information meeting is planned Wednesday evening in Waterville, 7 p.m. at the Community Center.