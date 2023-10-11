1536 – Kansas Tax Institute…Cattle Body Condition Scores

Kansas Income Tax Institute

Grazing Crop Residues

Should I Record Body Condition Scores?

00:01:05 – Kansas Income Tax Institute: K-State law professor Roger McEowen and K-State Extension assistant, Rich Llewelyn start today’s show by discussing the 75th annual Kansas Tax Institute sessions that start in November.

00:12:05 – Grazing Crop Residues: Continuing the show is K-State cow-calf Extension specialist Jason Warner. As harvest is taking place cattle producers might be thinking about having their cattle graze the crop residue, Jason brings up a few key considerations for people before starting.

00:23:05 – Should I Record Body Condition Scores?: K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts round out today’s show. This week Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Phillip Lancaster have a conversation about if cattle body condition scores should be recorded when preg checking.

