1535 – Gregg Doud Continues the Gardiner Lectures…Higher-Demand Dairy Products

Continuing the Henry C. Gardiner Lectures with Gregg Doud

Cash Rent in Kansas

Might be Time to Change Dairy Products

00:01:05 – Continuing the Henry C. Gardiner Lectures with Gregg Doud: Starting today’s show is the Henry C. Gardiner Global Food Systems lecturer Gregg Doud. He discusses what opportunities Kansas producers have and what makes him excited for the future of agriculture and K-State.

Henry C. Gardiner Global Food Systems Lecture Series

00:12:07 – Cash Rent in Kansas: K-State Extension farm management specialist, Gregg Ibendahl, continues the show by reviewing his recent work on researching cash rent prices in Kansas.

2024 Kansas County-Level Cash Rental Rates for Non-Irrigated Cropland

2024 Kansas County-Level Cash Rental Rates for Irrigated Cropland

AgManager.info

Kansas Landowner Conference

00:23:05 – Might be Time to Change Dairy Products: Concluding today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk. He says with nationwide beverage milk sales continuing to decline other dairy products are seeing increased sales and it presents producers an opportunity to switch some of their fluid milk sales into higher-demand products.

