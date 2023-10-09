Rumble strip installation to begin Wednesday on U.S. 81 and I-135

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin installing rumble strips on the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 81 in Cloud County and I-135 in Saline County.

Work on U.S. 81 will occur from the Ottawa/Cloud County line and continue north about 5 miles to Eagle Road. Work on I-135 will begin at the McPherson/Saline County line and continue north about 19 miles to the I-135/I-70 junction.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane at a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

Surface Preparation Technologies LLC. of New Kingstown, PA is the prime contractor for the $105,255 project which is scheduled for completion by November, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.