KDNS News

Rumble strip installation to begin Wednesday on U.S. 81 and I-135

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin installing rumble strips on the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 81 in Cloud County and I-135 in Saline County.

Work on U.S. 81 will occur from the Ottawa/Cloud County line and continue north about 5 miles to Eagle Road. Work on I-135 will begin at the McPherson/Saline County line and continue north about 19 miles to the I-135/I-70 junction.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane at a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

- Advertisement -

Surface Preparation Technologies LLC. of New Kingstown, PA is the prime contractor for the $105,255 project which is scheduled for completion by November, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sporting KC claims critical 3-2 road win at Real Salt Lake
Next article
Farm Bureau Insight: Working To Make A Life
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

508FansLike
118FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio