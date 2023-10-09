1534 – Cattle Market Trade…Leaves Falling in Ponds

Change in Cattle Market’s Seasonal Demand

Fall 2023 Income Outlook

Leaves in Ponds

00:01:05 – Change in Cattle Market’s Seasonal Demand: Beginning the show is Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, with this week’s cattle market update. She discusses trade data and LMIC’s cattle feeding returns report.

LMIC.info

00:12:05 – Fall 2023 Income Outlook: K-State’s Jenny Ifft and Joe Parcell continue the show as they discuss the income outlook for Kansas agriculture. They say income is similar to last year, but operation’s income is probably not the same.

Fall 2023 Kansas Farm Income Outlook

RuralandFarmFinance.com

00:23:05 – Leaves in Ponds: Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, completes the show by explaining how leaves can be beneficial or concerning for ponds depending on the quantity.

