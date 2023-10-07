KNDY Sports

Northeast Kansas League To Expand With Additions Of Troy & Riverside In 2024

Troy Trojans To Depart Twin Valley League

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Northeast Kansas League (NEKL) today announces that Troy Public Schools and (Wathena) Riverside Public Schools will become members beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

“We are thrilled to include our neighboring schools, Troy and Riverside, into the NEKL. They are outstanding programs that will only add to the quality of our competitions in the NEKL. As president, it was my honor to welcome them into our league,” said Joe Worthington, President of the Northeast Kansas League, and Principal of Jefferson County North.

These actions were in accordance with the Northeast Kansas League Constitution requiring an affirmative vote of a majority of league representatives, and was approved unanimously by the middle- and high-school member schools.

Pat McKernan, Superintendent of Troy Public Schools said, “USD 429 is excited about joining the Northeast Kansas League. Our students, parents, staff, and community, are all looking forward to the new league. We had a great relationship with schools in the Twin Valley League and hope that continues in the NEKL. We are super excited for our students and the reduced travel time which makes for shorter nights on a bus. We are looking forward to participating in all the league activities and events and intend to be a contributing member of the league.”

Beginning July 1, 2024, the Northeast Kansas League will be comprised of 11 high school members and 12 middle school members – Atchison County Community Jr/Sr High School, Horton Middle/High School, Jackson Heights Middle/High School, Jefferson County North Middle/High School, Maur Hill – Mount Academy High School, McLouth Middle/High School, Oskaloosa Jr/Sr High School, Pleasant Ridge Middle/High School, Riverside Middle/High School, Troy Middle/High School, Valley Falls Middle/High School, Saint Benedict Catholic Middle School, and Xavier Middle School.

