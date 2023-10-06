Football Night In Kansas – October 6 – Find Your Game Here

Welcome to Football Night in Kansas! Each week we showcase the excellent high school football games that are airing across the Sunflower State Radio Network of radio stations.

Each week, our coverage will begin at 5:40 p.m. with the High School Football Express, the award-winning pregame show from KD Country 94 covering action in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent leagues. [Listen Live]

If you’re looking for a pregame show that covers all the action across Kansas, tune in to the Kansas Kickoff Show at 6:03 p.m. each Friday on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY as well as Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY. It is followed by the Coaches Corner Wrap-up, where we visit with coaches in the Twin Valley League as well as Southern, Diller-Odell and Marysville High Schools minutes before kickoff. [Listen Live]

Our Football Night in Kansas coverage concludes at 10:05 p.m. with the Local High School Scoreboard Show on KD Country 94, giving you scores, analysis and coaches’ interviews for teams in North Central Kansas. [Listen Live]

Now, for this weeks schedule of high school football action…

95.5 KNDY-FM (Marysville)

High School Football: Marysville at Valley Heights – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 95.5 FM | Stream It Here

*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6:03 PM.

*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y F-M on TuneIn”**



1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY (Marysville)

College Football: Kansas State at Oklahoma State – 6 PM Kickoff

Radio: 1570 AM, 94.1 FM | Stream It Here *75 Mile Restriction

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y A-M on TuneIn”**

94.1 KDNS-FM (Downs/Beloit)

High School Football: Lakeside at St. John’s/Tipton – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 94.1 FM | Stream It Here

*The High School Football Express pregame show begins at 5:40 PM on KD Country 94

*Local High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10:05 PM on KD Country 94

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-D-N-S on TuneIn”**



96.3 KZDY-FM (Cawker City/Beloit)

High School Football: Norton at Beloit – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 96.3 FM | Stream It Here | Video Feed

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Z-D-Y on TuneIn”**

106.7 FM/102.5 FM KQNK-FM (Norton)

High School Football: Norton at Beloit – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 106.7 FM, 102.5 FM | Stream It Here | Video Feed

*The Kansas High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10 PM

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Q-N-K on TuneIn”**



THE BELOIT TROJANS CHANNEL (Beloit)

High School Football: Norton at Beloit – 7 PM Kickoff

Live Video Stream via The Beloit Trojans Channel