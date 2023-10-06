1533 – Grain Market…Frost Ahead

Grain Market Outlook

Weaning Calves

Fall Freeze Ahead

00:01:05 – Grain Market Outlook: K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, begins today’s show with a grain market update. He says there are currently chart patterns for the crops that are similar to past years.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Weaning Calves: Continuing the show is K-State Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff with considerations for cattle producers as they put together a plan for weaning calves. Having a plan will hopefully reduce the stress of the operators and cattle.

KSUBeef.org

00:23:05 – Fall Freeze Ahead: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, concludes today’s show with this week’s weather update. People should expect to possibly have freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday.

Mesonet.ksu.edu

