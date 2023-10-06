Agriculture Today

1533 – Grain Market…Frost Ahead

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Grain Market Outlook
  • Weaning Calves
  • Fall Freeze Ahead

 

00:01:05 – Grain Market Outlook: K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, begins today’s show with a grain market update. He says there are currently chart patterns for the crops that are similar to past years. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Weaning Calves: Continuing the show is K-State Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff with considerations for cattle producers as they put together a plan for weaning calves. Having a plan will hopefully reduce the stress of the operators and cattle.

KSUBeef.org

 

00:23:05 – Fall Freeze Ahead: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, concludes today’s show with this week’s weather update. People should expect to possibly have freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday.  

Mesonet.ksu.edu

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

