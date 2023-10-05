National Weather Service Issues Freeze Watch for Portions of Kansas & Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for portions of Kansas and Nebraska for the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning.

Temperatures, as low as 23 degrees in some areas, are possible. The watch indicates that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Areas near and west of U.S. Highway 281 have the highest chance to see a hard freeze with temperatures below 28 degrees.

The National Weather Service advises to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.