Cloud Co. Comm. College To Offer GED Classes

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes beginning on October 16 in Concordia and Junction City.

The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia, and mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small with both classroom and computer instruction.

Those who attend can also improve on basic skills in everyday reading, math and English, as well as learn employability skills while earning WorkReady Credentials. Computer skills are also a part of the courses, where students can gain basic Microsoft Word and Internet skills, and also earn technology certificates. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are also offered at the Geary County campus.

GED test preparation instruction is also available at both locations, and the Geary County campus will now offer English as a second language classes. The centers are located at CCCC’s Concordia campus and at the Geary County campus in Junction City. All students must attend orientation before enrolling in classes. Students are to call for an orientation appointment. For both locations, orientation appointments can be made for October 11 and 12. The first day of classes at both locations is October 16.

All classes are limited in size. For more information or to register for orientation in Concordia or Junction City, contact Debbie Kearn, ABE/GED Director, Cloud County Community College at (785) 243-1435, ext. 335 or (800) 729-5101, ext. 335.

