1532 – Cooperatives…Garden Harvest Before Freezing

00:01:05 – What Cooperatives Do: Today’s show begins with Brian Briggeman, director of the Arthur Capper Cooperative Center at K-State, to discuss the health of cooperatives and what they do for their community as October is Cooperative month.

accc.ksu.edu

00:12:05 – September Statewide:  Dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture, Ernie Minton, continues the show by reviewing his recent Statewide newsletter. We are also joined by Angie Denton and Mary McCurry to remind us about the Animal Sciences and Industry Family and Friends Reunion.  

Link to subscribe to Statewide newsletter

asi.ksu.edu/familyandfriends

 

00:23:05 – Last Tomato and Pepper Harvest: Completing the show is K-State horticulturist Ward Upham as he encourages tomato and pepper growers to be ready to make the last harvest of the season before a frost or freeze occurs.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

