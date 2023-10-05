1532 – Cooperatives…Garden Harvest Before Freezing

What Cooperatives Do

September Statewide

Last Tomato and Pepper Harvest

00:01:05 – What Cooperatives Do: Today’s show begins with Brian Briggeman, director of the Arthur Capper Cooperative Center at K-State, to discuss the health of cooperatives and what they do for their community as October is Cooperative month.

accc.ksu.edu

00:12:05 – September Statewide: Dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture, Ernie Minton, continues the show by reviewing his recent Statewide newsletter. We are also joined by Angie Denton and Mary McCurry to remind us about the Animal Sciences and Industry Family and Friends Reunion.

Link to subscribe to Statewide newsletter

asi.ksu.edu/familyandfriends

00:23:05 – Last Tomato and Pepper Harvest: Completing the show is K-State horticulturist Ward Upham as he encourages tomato and pepper growers to be ready to make the last harvest of the season before a frost or freeze occurs.

