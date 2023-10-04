TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 10-4-23 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Brian joins us to discuss the Jaylon Daniels injury, the loss to Texas, and a look ahead to UCF. 
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

