The Jayhawker Podcast

The Newest Kansas Ring of Honor Inductees, Tony Sands and Nick Reid!

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re reliving the glory days before Tony Sands and Nick Reid enter the Kansas Ring of Honor Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.  From Tony Sand’s 396 yard 4 touchdown performance against Missouri, to Nick Reid’s Big XII Defensive Player of the Year title we’ll cover it all.

The Jayhawker Podcast is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com  And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to http://www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Wildcat Weekly Podcast 10-04-23
Next article
1531 – FSA Payments…Sexed Semen
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

507FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio