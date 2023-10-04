Resurfacing begins this week in Jewell and Mitchell counties

Work will begin at the K-14/U.S. 24 junction at Beloit and continue north to the K-14/U.S. 36 junction. Work for this portion of K-14 is scheduled to be completed in late November.

Beginning early next year, K-14 will be resurfaced from the south city limits of Beloit and continue south to the Mitchell/Lincoln County line.

Flaggers and a pilot car will be used to direct one lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes.

APAC-Kansas Inc. of Hutchinson is the prime contractor for the $8.8 million project in Jewell and Mitchell counties.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to http://www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.