1531 – FSA Payments…Sexed Semen

00:01:05 – FSA Payments and Ongoing Programs: Beginning today’s show is Dennis McKinney, state director of Kansas FSA, with an update on programs that are taking place in Kansas. He also shares what the agency did to prepare for the potential government shutdown.

00:12:05 – Nanotechnology: The show returns with K-State crop entomologist, Jeff Whitworth, and K-State nano-entomologist, Amie Norton, as they discuss work they have been doing with nanotechnology. They plan for it to reduce pesticide use in the future.

00:23:05 – Using Sexed Semen: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts completes today’s show as Brad White, Bob Larson and Bob Weaber talk about if cattle producers should use sexed semen in their herd.

