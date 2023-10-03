‘We’ve got a lot more to do’: QB Russell Wilson inspires teammates, helps lead Broncos to comeback win over Bears

Aric DiLalla – DenverBroncos.com

CHICAGO — Over the course of a dozen years, Russell Wilson has created his share of impressive comebacks and memorable wins.

And just moments after jogging off the field at Soldier Field with a 21-point comeback in hand, Wilson ranked Sunday’s come-from-behind victory near the top of his list.

“[I’ve] had some great moments in my career, but that was one of my favorite ones,” Wilson said after Denver’s 31-28 win over the Bears.

Wilson, who moved into the top 10 all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks, helped engineer a rally that is tied for the second largest road comeback in franchise history.

Trailing by 21 points, Wilson directed back-to-back touchdown drives — and he then found Marvin Mims Jr. for a 48-yard gain that set up the game-winning field goal.

“When the game is on the line, that’s when you’ve got to love it most,” Wilson said. “That’s when you’ve got to love it most. You’ve got to have great belief, and you’ve got to have no fear.”

After the Broncos’ first touchdown drive of the second half, Wilson went to the sideline with a message.

“He comes to the sideline and he’s like, ‘They know we’re coming back. They know we’re coming back,'” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. “… To have our quarterback, our guy, come to the sideline and let it be known — still down 14 points — that we’re in this, we’ve still got a chance, I think it really sparked something for all of us. I just love ‘3,’ man.”

After a quick Chicago three-and-out, Wilson and the Broncos traveled 66 yards in 10 plays to cut the lead to seven points. On the drive, Wilson completed three third-down passes for first downs, including a third-and-9 touchdown pass to Sutton. As Sutton celebrated the score in the end zone, Wilson unleashed a series of fist pumps and screamed in celebration.

“He was out there making the plays and making sure that we were all understanding that we still got a chance,” Sutton said. “… Watching him battle and watching him do what he always does, having the character and the heart that he has, it’s amazing. It’s contagious, and you can see it bleeding out into the rest of the team.”

Facing a 21-point deficit in the third quarter and staring down an 0-4 start, the Broncos could have quit. Instead, they rose to meet the challenge.

“One thing that I was proud of is they hung in there,” Head Coach Sean Payton said. “They fought when it would’ve been real easy not to.”

Payton was quick to point out the Broncos must play “a lot better” to win more games this year, and he noted that Denver will face “a lot better teams on our schedule.”

The victory, though, put Denver in the win column and could be a rallying point for a number of players.

“We just needed to get that first one,” tackle Garett Bolles said. “We’re a dangerous team when we play together. I think that’s [what] the key word is: together. When we do all three phases of the game together, it’s what makes us great.”

And in the offense’s most productive second half of the young season, the Broncos drew inspiration from their quarterback.

“He had good poise and command,” Payton said of Wilson. “He’s moving well and picking up things well. He made some big plays for us, really.”

In the process, Wilson led the Broncos to a much-needed victory.

“You’ve got to have passion for the game,” Wilson said. “I know … and we all know what we’re capable of. You know, it’s one win. We’ve got a lot more to do.

“A lot of season left, a lot more rounds to go.”