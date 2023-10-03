Texas Tech Game Set for Nighttime Kick October 14

College Sports

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 14 contest at Texas Tech will kick at 6 p.m., and be televised by FS1.

K-State will be in search of its eighth-straight win over the Red Raiders and fourth-straight victory in Lubbock. The Wildcats hold the longest winning streak by either team in the 23-game series, while they have won 11 of the last 12 matchups dating back to 2011.

Coming off its bye week, Kansas State travels to face Oklahoma State this Friday night in a 6:30 p.m., contest. The game from Boone Pickens Stadium will be broadcast by ESPN.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, October 14

West Virginia at Houston (10/12) 6 p.m. FS1
Iowa State at Cincinnati 2:30 p.m. FS1
BYU at TCU 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Kansas at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. FS1
K-State at Texas Tech 6 p.m. FS1
