Texas Tech Game Set for Nighttime Kick October 14

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 14 contest at Texas Tech will kick at 6 p.m., and be televised by FS1.

K-State will be in search of its eighth-straight win over the Red Raiders and fourth-straight victory in Lubbock. The Wildcats hold the longest winning streak by either team in the 23-game series, while they have won 11 of the last 12 matchups dating back to 2011.

- Advertisement -

Coming off its bye week, Kansas State travels to face Oklahoma State this Friday night in a 6:30 p.m., contest. The game from Boone Pickens Stadium will be broadcast by ESPN.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, October 14

West Virginia at Houston (10/12) 6 p.m. FS1 Iowa State at Cincinnati 2:30 p.m. FS1 BYU at TCU 2:30 p.m. ESPN Kansas at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. FS1 K-State at Texas Tech 6 p.m. FS1