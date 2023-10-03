Local co-ops host community picnic and food pantry drive

Central Valley Ag, Farmway Credit Union and Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative are celebrating National Co-op Month in October with a free community picnic and food pantry drive on Friday, October 6

The picnic will be at Rolling Hills Electric Co-op Headquarters in Beloit on October 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Everyone is welcomed and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Mitchell County Food Pantry.

Celebrated by cooperatives nationwide during the month of October, National Co-op Month is an annual opportunity to raise awareness of a trusted, proven way to do business and build resilient, inclusive communities. Under the theme, “Owning Our Identity,” this year’s Co-op Month is also a chance to lift up what makes cooperative businesses unique in the marketplace. Guided by a set of shared principles and values – among them democracy, equity, and solidarity – co-ops are hardwired for economic and societal transformation.

- Advertisement -

“Every October is a chance to celebrate cooperatives, which are uniquely-local organizations,” said Mallory Shoemaker, CVA Director of Marketing. “As member-owned and member-controlled business, cooperatives commit to meeting the needs of their members and communities, rather than generating returns for distant investors.”

The employees of Central Valley Ag, Farmway Credit Union and Rolling Hills Electric Co-op hope the community joins them at the Co-oportunity Day Picnic in celebration of October National Co-op Month.

To learn more about cooperatives, visit growingagriculturetogether.com.