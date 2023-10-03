KDNS News

Local co-ops host community picnic and food pantry drive

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Central Valley Ag, Farmway Credit Union and Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative are celebrating National Co-op Month in October with a free community picnic and food pantry drive on Friday, October 6

The picnic will be at Rolling Hills Electric Co-op Headquarters in Beloit on October 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Everyone is welcomed and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Mitchell County Food Pantry.

Celebrated by cooperatives nationwide during the month of October, National Co-op Month is an annual opportunity to raise awareness of a trusted, proven way to do business and build resilient, inclusive communities. Under the theme, “Owning Our Identity,” this year’s Co-op Month is also a chance to lift up what makes cooperative businesses unique in the marketplace. Guided by a set of shared principles and values – among them democracy, equity, and solidarity – co-ops are hardwired for economic and societal transformation.

“Every October is a chance to celebrate cooperatives, which are uniquely-local organizations,” said Mallory Shoemaker, CVA Director of Marketing. “As member-owned and member-controlled business, cooperatives commit to meeting the needs of their members and communities, rather than generating returns for distant investors.”

The employees of Central Valley Ag, Farmway Credit Union and Rolling Hills Electric Co-op hope the community joins them at the Co-oportunity Day Picnic in celebration of October National Co-op Month.

To learn more about cooperatives, visit growingagriculturetogether.com.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
