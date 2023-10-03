College Sports

Kansas at Oklahoma State Contest to Air on FS1 On October 14

Game To Air On Z-96.3 The Lake & Today's Country 95.5 KNDY

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT, with the game being televised on FS1, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

Kansas and Oklahoma State have faced off 73 times in series history, which dates back to 1923. The two teams have met in each season since 2010. Last season, the Jayhawks defeated OSU for the first time since 2007 with a 37-16 win over the then-No. 18 Cowboys at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The victory was the sixth win of the season for Kansas and secured KU its first bowl berth since 2009.

This will mark KU’s first appearance on FS1 during the 2023 season and ninth overall during head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure. The Jayhawks were 2-2 in games televised on FS1 last season, including the victory over OSU in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks are 4-1 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 play following a 40-14 defeat at No. 3 Texas on Saturday. Kansas started the season 4-0 for the second consecutive season and reached No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll prior to the setback.

Oklahoma State is 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) and coming off its open week as the Cowboys defeated Central Arkansas and Arizona State to open the season before falling to South Alabama and Iowa State. OSU hosts Kansas State on Friday, Oct. 6 prior the matchup with the Jayhawks.

Kansas returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 7 against Big 12 newcomer UCF. The Jayhawks host the Knights at 3 p.m. CT with the game televised on FOX. Fans interested in attending the Kansas vs. UCF game can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

