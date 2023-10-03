1530 – Digital Ag Institute…Dairy Consumers

Institute for Digital Agriculture and Advanced Analytics

Fine-tuning Bunk Calls

Increase Dairy Demand

00:01:05 – Institute for Digital Agriculture and Advanced Analytics: K-State’s Ajay Sharda, Valentina Pereyra and Carlos Hernandez start the show by discussing the Institute for Digital Agriculture and Advanced Analytics and an upcoming symposium.

K-State’s Institute for Digital Agriculture and Advanced Analytics

da3symposium.com

News Release about the Institute

News Release about the Symposium

00:12:05 – Fine-tuning Bunk Calls: Continuing the show is University of Nebraska beef systems Extension educator Alfredo DiCostanzo with information from his work around fine-tuning bunk calls that he presented at K-State’s Beef Stocker Field Day.

00:23:05 – Increase Dairy Demand: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk completes today’s show. He says educating consumers about the nutritional value of milk and other dairy products is the first step to increasing demand and consumption.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

