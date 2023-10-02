1529 – Movement in the Cattle Market…Food Plots for Deer

Widening Between Cattle and Swine

Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal

Deer Fall Food Plots

00:01:05 – Widening Between Cattle and Swine: Beginning today’s show is Iowa State University livestock economist Lee Schulz with a cattle market update. He also explains why there is widening between the hog and cattle markets.

Cold Storage

Hog Pork Summary

00:12:05 – Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal: Continuing the show is Kansas Forest Service’s Mark Neely and Darci Paull to discuss the wildfire risk assessment portal. They also mention an upcoming event where people can learn more about the tool and how to use it.

Wichita WRAP Training

Manhattan WRAP Training

00:23:05 – Deer Fall Food Plots: K-State wildlife specialist, Drew Ricketts, completes today’s show with information about fall food plots for deer. There are many planting options but Drew shares his recommendation.

