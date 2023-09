Mariners stay alive. Orioles clinch AL East.

Royals lose 2. Witt JR closing in on a 30 HR-50 SB season.

Ryder Cup: tough start for USA.

Local sports results

- Advertisement -

KSHSAA post-season assignments released.

Time to deal with the annual complaints about these assignments.

Republic County considering a move from the NCAA to the Twin Valley League

HS Football week 5 preview

#24 KU with a huge opportunity at #3 Texas.

Chiefs at Jets

KU Men’s basketball dismisses player who is charged with rape.