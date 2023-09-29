KDNS News

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Receives 2023 Women’s Choice Award

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (MCHHS) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award®, a trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The National Institute of Health recognizes that women make 80% of the health care decisions for their families.

The award signifies that MCHHS has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals in comparison to all 25-100 bed hospitals throughout the nation. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, good patient experience positively correlates to disease management, adherence to treatment plans and healthy outcomes. Studies show that 86% of women would travel up to 50 miles for a hospital with a better patient experience. Providing excellent patient experience also enhances employee morale and satisfaction, thereby helping retain and recruit top talent. If you want to be a part of the best medical care that North Central Kansas has to offer, MCHHS welcomes you.

“We are honored to be awarded this special designation,” said Janelle Kircher, CEO of Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems. “We are servant-leaders, serving our calling, our community and our patients. Our MCHHS team provides a consistent, high standard of care because we truly do care about you as a person. Earning the Best Patient Experience designation signifies the commitment we have made to our mission to serve our patients and communities with exceptional healthcare in a compassionate and healing environment.”

The methodology used to select MCHHS as one of the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience is unique in that it evaluates patient survey responses from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences and decisions they make for their families. Their goal is to “identify those hospitals that have demonstrated the highest quality of care to their patients.”

“What a great achievement,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award®. “By raising your standards to meet the highest expectations, you’re giving everyone the best you have to offer. This is so much more than an award. As one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, your entire hospital and all of your service lines are lifted up for the exceptional experience you provide – not only for women but for all patients. To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is a 25-bed critical access hospital in North Central Kansas. They host a full range of services including, but not limited to, an Emergency Room designated as a Level IV Trauma Center, Surgical Suite/Operating Rooms, Intensive Care Unit, Obstetrics & Nursery, Medical/Surgical/Acute Unit, Swing Bed Program, 36-bed long-term Resident Care Center, and many outpatient services such as Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Cardiopulmonary Rehab, Radiology, Lab, Pain Clinic, Senior Life Enrichment, Specialty Clinics, Hospice, and more.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

